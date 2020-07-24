Fair goers enjoy opening day of MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mt. - The annual MontanaFair is back to bring some tradition to back to the community but with a twist.

Due to the pandemic new safety measures are in place at the fair and some fair goers are surprised to see the fair operating at only half capacity.

“From all the way over there to back around over here would be filled with stuff to do.”

With hand washing stations and rides spread apart for social distancing, guests says they feel safe to enjoy the fair.

“I feel like there’s not that closeness, I don’t feel unsafe. There’s hand washing stations, I have my own stuff, so I think it’ll be fine, yea.”

Some guests say still favor the set-up from previous year's fair.

“I prefer what we were used to just because it’s fun seeing all the people and the energy from that, but it’s nice not having any lines anywhere.”

But for others even with all the changes they’re enjoying this year’s fair.

“Even though we’re like in a pandemic but I kind of like this setup a little bit more because you kind of, it’s not all clustered. There’s not that many people.”

And while they may not have everything as last year one young fair goer is still excited they have the helicopter ride.