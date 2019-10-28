KULR (Billings)- We first brought you the story on Sunday on KULR-8 after a fire in the Billings Heights gutted a mobile home.

The cause of the fire was deemed a failed gas valve which is actually a rather rare occurrence.

A home in the Billings Heights was a total loss after Sunday's fire. The Billings Fire Department says it was accidental.

The cause? A failed gas valve in a natural gas fireplace.

Mechanical failure while having a valve open in something like this, a furnace, or a hot water heater is very rare.

This, coming from the owner of Billings Fireplace Center Trevor Craig.

He says in at least 20 plus years, he's seen a gas valve fail only one other time.

In testing, a gas fire place, furnace, or any other appliance that has a gas valve in it is tested as if the possibility of failure can happen when the valve is in the on position.

So while testing is happening around a built-in fire place for example, it is being taken into account that this appliance may have to run for an extended period of time.

That said, since this particular situation was the case in the Billings Heights, Craig says it is likely that there were combustible items around.

He emphasizes the importance of meeting the specific clearance requirements when putting items near your fireplace, especially as the holidays approach.

"Stockings hanging down in front of the fire place and not even for a valve failing, but just for a kid coming and turning the fireplace on accidentally or something. I mean those are things that cause much more issues than mechanical failures," said Craig.