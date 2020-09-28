BILLINGS, Mont. - On Saturday, KULR-8 spoke with organizations campaigning for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana. The group SafeMontana used Colorado stats as an example for why decriminalizing marijuana is wrong for Montana.

"Not only have the emergency issues gone way up, and then the accidents have gone up with DUIs with marijuana, and basically the usage of marijuana doubled since it's been legalized down there in all age brackets," said Steve Zabawa, director for SafeMontana.

Every time the issue of decriminalizing marijuana comes up in Montana, there are a lot of claims like the one you just read above from shared opposing groups. What you may not know is that Colorado did their own study back in 2018. We have a copy of that report and fact-checked some of those claims.

"The emergency issues gone way up"

The 2018 report shows that hospitalizations involving possible marijuana exposure did jump. The report shows from 2001 to 2009, hospitalizations were at 803 per 100,000 people. For the period of January 2014 to September of 2015, that number increased by more than 235%. The report cannot quantify the change in hospitalizations after that date due to a change in the way hospitals coded.

As for emergency room visits, over a period of three years the rate was 739 visits per 100,000 people. In the 21 months after legalization, emergency room visits increased to 913 people per 100,000. That's an increase of 23.5%.

"Accidents have gone up with DUIs with marijuana"

Colorado's report shows overall DUIs were down 15% from 2014 to 2017, while citations regarding marijuana impairment stayed steady.

Colorado did conclude it was difficult to determine how more prevalent fatal crashes were due to marijuana, because prior to decriminalization, a DUI did not distinguish between alcohol and drugs.

"The usage of marijuana doubled since it's been legalized down there in all age brackets"

The section referencing past 30-day drug use compares 2014 through 2017.

The youngest demographic, 18 to 25, saw just a 1.7% increase from peak year 2014 to 2017. For those 26 to 34, the increase was steeper at 6.6%. The only group that appeared to come close to doubling was those 65 and older which increased from 3% in 2014 to 5.6% in 2017.

Now, you've probably heard that usage among children was also up, and there is some truth to that.

In 2013, more than 25,000 high school students reported having used marijuana at some point in their lifetime. That was up to more than 47,000 by 2017.

For middle school students, the opposite was true. In 2013, more than 14,000 reported having used marijuana. By 2017, that number dropped to just over 6,700.

Here is a full copy of the 2018 Colorado report, https://cdpsdocs.state.co.us/ors/docs/reports/2018-SB13-283_Rpt.pdf