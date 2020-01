A Billings home for sale has one neighbor pleading with potential homebuyers to not buy the home and flip it. Malila Burgess Halstvedt said in a letter on Facebook.

The home, located at 1233 Howard Avenue, was built in 1955 and has only had one owner. It has original felt wallpaper, carpets, curtains and a 1960 range oven.

The owner of the home said, "We respected what we had and took care of it. My family had much happiness in this house and I wish the same to whoever buys this house."