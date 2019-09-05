Facebook launches "Facebook Dating"

Facebook is getting into the dating game.

This morning, the social network launched "Facebook Dating" here in the US.

After offering the service previously in 19 other countries.

It's only available to Facebook members 18 years and older on the Facebook app.

The service will live in a separate space from users' Facebook profile to keep activity away from your news feed, unless you want to put it there.

A user can only send one message to someone they're interested in until, and if, that person chooses to respond.