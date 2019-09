It's been five years since the 'Ice Bucket Challenge" swept the internet to raise money for ALS research.

It also prompted Facebook to launch a fundraising tool.

And Thursday, the social media giant announced a giant total.

More than 2 billion dollars has been raised by Facebook users.

One billion came from birthday fundraisers alone.

More than 45 million people have donated to, or created, a fundraiser on Facebook, which has more that doubled since last November.