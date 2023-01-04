But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences.

Montana, U.S.- In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well, but may not realize the impact of their actions.

Elk, deer, moose and other animals in that family have unique digestive systems that change with the seasons.

Because of this F.W.P. says the wrong food at the wrong time of year can prove deadly for big game.

Even feeding wildlife once can have lasting impacts on the herd, especially to younger deer.