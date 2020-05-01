BILLINGS, Mont. - When Billings Refinery manager Chris Jessup heard the ExxonMobil chemical facility in Baton Rouge needed feedstock that his refinery had, he and his crew decided to take action. "What a number of the non-profits are doing to help support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, we just felt like we needed to do something to help out and the least we could do was provide some of the hand sanitizer chemicals," says Jessup.

Within a couple of days, Jessup says he and his staff loaded rail cars with feedstock that traveled 1,600 miles to Baton Rouge. "Within a week or two they were showing up at the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant and they were able to start producing propylene and isopropyl alcohol using the feedstock that came from the Billings Refinery here."

About 20 rail cars made the trek to Baton Rouge where the propylene donated from Billings was combined with isopropyl alcohol, one of the main components of hand sanitizer. Once the product is finished, the chemical plant in Baton Rouge then donated 96 5 gallon buckets of sanitizer to the Yellowstone County COVID-19 donation center at MetraPark.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services director KC Williams says he is grateful for Exxon's donation of the sanitizer that will be distributed back into the community. Williams says "A donation like this, this is thousands of dollars that they've donated worth of product to help us with hand sanitization, hand hygiene. We'll be using this in our detention facilities, court rooms, first response organizations, health care organizations, the police, all of that."

Exxon says they will continue to supply the finished product to states in need where they have operating facilities.