BILLINGS, Mont. - The ExxonMobil Billings Refinery is being acquired by Par Pacific.

On Thursday, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. announced the $310 million base purchase for the 63,000 bpd Billings refinery and associated marketing and logistics assets from ExxonMobil Corporation and two of its subsidiaries.

“This acquisition will significantly enhance our scale and geographic diversification and underpins our focus on pursing strategic growth initiatives,” said William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer of Par Pacific. “We look forward to welcoming the dedicated and highly skilled Billings employees to our team. This acquisition expands our fully integrated downstream network in the western United States.”

According to Par Pacific, they are looking at renewable fuels opportunities to supplement the refinery’s conventional fuel production and utilize its existing market position in Washington to reduce the carbon intensity of its fuel sales in accordance with the recently enacted Washington low-carbon fuel standard.

The logistics assets include the wholly-owned 70-mile, 55,000 bpd Silvertip Pipeline, a 40% interest in the 750-mile, 65,000 bpd Yellowstone refined products pipeline, and seven refined product terminals. Total storage capacity across the refinery and logistics locations totals 4.1 MMbbls. The acquisition also includes a long-term ExxonMobil-branded fuels marketing arrangement to supply approximately 300 retail locations.

You can read more on the acquisition on Par Pacific’s website here.