Exxon workers rally for fair contract

Exxon workers along with family members and friends rallied outside of the Exxon Plant in Lockwood Thursday night. Exxon's Senior Operator, J.W. Westman explained that several other plants had negotiations Thursday, as well. Cenex and ConocoPhillips were able to settle their negotiations, while Exxon was still in talks late Thursday night.

The contract ended at midnight Thursday. Westman explained that they want a fair contract and that it's not about money. "We are all members of the community, not just Billings and Laurel, but it goes as far as Park City, Columbus, Huntley, Roundup, so it covers a broad area. But, we're all neighbors. We spend our money local and we're just here to do a good job and we want a fair contract."

Westman also emphasized that the rally was not a picket but a show of support for Exxon workers.