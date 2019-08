This dog show features a team of rescue dogs and their trainers as the dogs partake in a series of dog sports such as dock diving, high jump, weave pole racing and more.

This dog show does not only provide excitment and energy to the crowd but it also promotes the adoption of rescue dogs.

The Extreme Dogs Stunt Show can be seen throughout the week at Montana Park at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.