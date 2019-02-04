Exposure in Frigid Temperatures

Billings is doing their best to stay warm during this subzero weather. Hats, gloves, handwarmers, you name it. All of it's required to steer clear of hypothermia.

KULR8 reached out to St. Vincent Healthcare where we spoke to Dr. Jim Bentler, Emergency Physician and Medical Director of the Emergency Department at St. V's who told us about two methods to treat hypothermia.

The first, passive rewarming, which can consist of lots of warm blankets, bear huggers (which blows warm air through a blanket), and also a warm environment such as a room that's warmer than normal.

Another degree is active rewarming, which is for the more extreme cases of hypothermia. These methods include warm IV fluids that get injected into someones veins to increase their core temperature. Also catheters can can be put into someones bladder and doctors can irrigate the bladder with warm saline to increase their core temperature. In some cases doctors can put a tube into someones chest cavity and inject them with warm sterile saline.

Dr. Bentler told KULR8 that hypothermia is very treatable and can be dealt with in most cases. However, when someone is suffering from hypothermia and there are other factors, that's when complications may arise.

"When you add in an altered person for whatever reason, it's typically drugs or alcohol that you see problems. Those people who are homeless or who are intoxicated potentially or got assaulted or knocked out (or) elderly patients who have baseline dementia or another problem like that," said Dr. Bentler.

Moral of the story, bundle up when you go outside in these chilly temperatures and use your head if you're out on the town.