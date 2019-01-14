Explosive garage fire near Grand Ave on Monday morning

If you saw lots of black smoke Monday morning near Grand Avenue, it was a structure fire in a detached garage in an alley behind Rio Grand Casino.

Batallion Chief Darrek Mitchell said Billings Fire responded at approximately 9:37 AM to the garage fire on Alderson Avenue.

He said the house was empty at the time, and crews were able to contain the fire within ten minutes of arrival. Four fire engines arrived to an explosion and flames rolling from the garage.

Batallion Chief Mitchell said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. He said there are so many potentially flammable items in the garage, it's difficult to determine what exactly caused the initial explosion.

Damage was contained to only the garage, Batallion Chief Mitchell said his crews did some great work containing the fire.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire. We will update you as new information becomes available.