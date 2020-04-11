Experts say it is unlikely you will catch the coronavirus from getting your mail or packages.

Director of Health Protection and Public Health Services for RiverStone Health Marilyn Tapia said it's unlikely the virus can be spread on packages shipped over a period of days and exposed to different temperatures and conditions before arriving at a person's house.

Tapia said, "There is still a lot unknown about COVID and how it's spread. What we do know is it's thought to be spread through respiratory droplets. There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID in the United States associated with packages and that sort of thing."

Tapia said you should wash your hands after handling the mail, including packages left on your doorstep, and avoid direct contact with your mail carrier.

The United States Postal Service said, "We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments."

The World Health Organization said, "The risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, "The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)."