Exotic animals take over the MetraPark Pavilion for the Big Sky Reptile Expo
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Exotic reptiles took over the MetraPark Pavillon Saturday. There were plenty of creatures and critters that slither, scurry, and hop for the Big Sky Reptile Expo.
James Dvorak, owner of Big Sky Reptiles and James of the Jungle said the reptile expo is a great learning experience for kids and adults.
"Part of the reason we do this is for the Billings community so that kids can come in and experience this. I mean this is a black-headed python, it's super rare. You know, how many kids get to say they have actually held one of these? So its an opportunity for kids, and it's fun for the family to come out and see things you don't get to see very often," said Dvorak
Eowyn sat front and center for James' reptile show and even held a few snakes and lizards
" Yea, it got me a little nervous when they brought out the first little baby snake, but it was so cool and the scales were beautiful and silver," McDowell said.
Kristopher Holt owner of Kristopher Khameleons said it's a great learning opportunity for the entire community to learn about exotic reptiles.
"There is so much here to do, you can bring your family, and it's not just a buy and sale thing, it's basically a zoo you get to walk around and look at animals. and if you like one, you have the option to take it home," said Holt
Whitney Dorr and her family drove all the way from Helena, she said she loves to see her kids get excited over the many reptiles, amphibians, exotics, and animals at the expo.
"I love that there is an accessible, easy to access, and affordable way for kids especially to get excited about this industry, and the business, and the animals and see that they aren't scary, yea it's a great event," said Dorr.
Whether you're a breeder, hobbyist, or enthusiast , the Big Sky Reptile expo has chameleon options for you.
