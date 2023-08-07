BILLINGS, MT- The Executive Director of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, Triniti Halverson, recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement.

Halverson is now one of several hundred individuals to hold this certification.

In addition to meeting strict eligibility requirements for leadership and management in the animal welfare field, Halverson needed to pass an exam to earn her CAWA designation.

The CAWA exam covers best practices in animal welfare with questions reviewing leadership, human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, administration, and animal care.

Obtaining her CAWA status validates Halverson’s work in the animal welfare field and illustrates her competency to contribute to broader animal welfare conversations as they pertain to her community and across the country.

Jim Tedford, The Association’s CEO noted, “Certified Animal Welfare Administrators have demonstrated that they hold specialized qualifications and a commitment to high standards and ethical practices in our industry. We respect their dedication to their own professional development and their pursuit of leadership excellence.”