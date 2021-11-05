EXCLUSIVE: Former Congressman Pat Williams “deeply disappointed,” after congressional map vote

MONTANA- The state of Montana is on the road to having new congressional lines for the first time in decades.

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission has approved a map after a tie-break vote from the chair.

It was map CP12- it keeps Bozeman and Missoula in the same district but it separates Park County, Lewis and Clark, and Cascade County.

There’s been back-and-forth for the last couple of weeks about these maps from both sides.

With both Democrats and Republicans being at odds over the map and it coming down to the chair we reached out to former Congressman Pat Williams for perspective.

The congressman was Montana’s longest-serving member of congress and the last member to serve in the Western District seat.

Following the removal of the Western District, Williams went on to serve as an at-large congressman for two additional terms.

“I am deeply disappointed that the chair, joined the republicans, in voting for a plan that not a single tribal council in Montana agreed with,” - Congressman Pat Williams said.

Williams also served on the redistricting commission in the ’70s and just recently celebrated his 85th birthday.

His wife, former Montana Senate Majority Leader Carol Williams, also served on a former redistricting commission.

“The idea of carving out Park and Lewis and Clark Counties from the western district just doesn’t make sense.” Carol Williams said, “The people that live there have western lifestyles and they do not consider themselves eastern Montanans.”

Map CP12 was pushed forward Thursday, this does not mean it is the final version of the map.

The next meeting will take place on November, 9.