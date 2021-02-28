Excess rain in West Virginia and Kentucky creates flooding and rock slides

Flash flooding is reported in West Virginia after heavy rain.

In Huntington, high waters caused a driver to become stuck after they attempted to drive through.

Dispatchers say the driver and their children were out of the vehicle when police arrived, no injuries were reported.

Kentucky also saw significant flooding, with high water blocking roads in Pike County.

Many families are preparing to leave the area in the event that they lose power.

And in Rush, a disabled elderly man is now safe after crew had to rescue him from his home due to rising waters.

There are several weather alerts in effect, including flood advisories, across counties in Both West Virginia and Kentucky, as well as Ohio.

Rain is expected to continue falling all day Sunday.