BILLINGS, MT- As the debate around recreational Marijuana continues, the impact of the drug has been seen in all age groups.

Three high school students in Billings were caught using the substance last month. Two of which were sent to the hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37 percent of U.S high school students said they used Marijuana in 2019, primarily through vaping.

The CDC also breaks down under-age Marijuana vaping usage this past year, finding 8th graders make up 8 percent of of that demographic.

"It's stupid and asinine for a child to get anywhere near that stuff recreationally," said Derek Eguez, a Lab Director for a local dispensary in Billings.

Eguez said medicinal Marijuana is something that teens are able to take, if prescribed by a physician.

"If you're gonna compare medicinal Marijuana to other medicines that we use right now, it's not dangerous for kids," said Eguez.

"If you're gonna look at it on a recreational base because kids just wanna go and have fun with it, that's super dangerous and shouldn't be done."

At the end of the day, there's a lot of information around Marijuana use and it's potential effects.

We encourage parents to educate themselves and have open conversations about it, and have open conversations about it, so families can decide for themselves how best to address Marijuana in their homes.

Information from the CDC about teen usage of Marijuana can be found here.