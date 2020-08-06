Evacuations underway as fire burns southwest of Miles City

Custer County- A fire burning 15 miles southwest of Miles City was reported around one pm on Thursday.

The fire has been named the Pumpkin Fire. It is currently estimated to be around 2,500 acres.

There are structures that are being threatened and there are currently evacuations underway.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are managing traffic on Montana Highway 59 and Tongue River Road.

Large air tankers, single engine air tankers, helicopters, engines and heavy equipment are engaged in fire suppression efforts.

This is a developing story, check back for updates