Evacuations in place from Nye to Absarokee due to Stillwater River flooding

The following is a Facebook post from Stillwater Co. MT DES:

Flooding along the Stillwater River. There is severe impact to areas around the Stillwater River. Evacuations are in affect along the Stillwater River from Nye to Absarokee. Approximately 247 calls went out through Code Red. Shelter in place if you can get to high ground. The Stillwater River Road is closed. Brumfield Rd off of Countryman Creek Rd to the I-90 ranch access is available as an alternate route west of the Stillwater River. All campgrounds in Stillwater County, south of I-90 are closed. There is an ongoing rescue operation to assist campers out of the Woodbine Campground.

The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - There is extensive flooding around Absarokee, Nye and Fishtail, along the Stillwater River this morning. We have deployed Fire-Rescue, Law Enforcement and the Roads and Bridges Department. There have been many voluntary evacuations, from the area, as well as rescues from homes. Multiple roads are flooded and impassable. Assessments of roads, bridges and homes have begun and will continue throughout the day. The county will be blocking roads as needed. Please avoid the area and don’t drive through water.