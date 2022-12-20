UPDATE: A statement has been issued from the governor's office on behalf of the lieutenant governor:

"The lieutenant governor will respond to the Montana Democratic Party’s baseless, scurrilous, partisan complaint in accordance with COPP procedures, not through the press."

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Democratic Party has lodged a formal complaint against Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, claiming she is living in a home that belongs to a special interest group without paying any rent.

The Montana Democratic Party says Juras currently lives in a home one block north of the Capitol building, in a house that belongs to the Montana Family Foundation. The complaint says the home was previously owned by the Gianforte Family Charitable Trust and was transferred to the Montana Family Foundation on December 9th, 2020.

The complaint says that the Foundation's President and CEO is Jeff Laszloffy, who worked as a lobbyist for the Foundation during Montana's 2021 legislative session. During that session, the Montana Democratic Party says 15 of the 29 bills that Laszloffy lobbied for ultimately passed and were signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte.

The Montana Democratic Party says that the most recent IRS filing for the Montana Family Foundation shows that there was no rental property income between 2016 and 2020. The most recent form for 2021 is not yet available for review.

The party asserts that if the lieutenant governor has not paid any rent while living in the home, she is in violation of Montana's Code of Ethics - specifically the "gift" ban. The ban says that a public official will not receive "a gift of substantial value or a substantial economic benefit tantamount to a gift."

A copy of the lodged complaint can be found below.

Now that the complaint has been lodged, the Commissioner of Political Practices must decide whether or not to accept the complaint. An informal hearing date has not yet been set.

We have reached out to the governor's office and to the Montana Democratic Party for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.