BILLINGS, Mont. - While Veterans Day celebrates our community's service members, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge an epidemic that's taking their lives at alarming rate: suicide.

With the family's permission, we're sharing the story of a local veteran who passed away this week.

The Crow community is mourning the loss of one of their own veterans, a man by the name of Reo Walks Over Ice.

He took his own life, and now his friends and family are left devastated and wondering why this happened.

In addition to serving in the Army, Walks Over Ice also worked as an extra in an episode of the 1883 TV series earlier this year.

He was very active in powwows and other Crow traditions.

On his Facebook profile page, there's a flood of tributes in remembrance and love of the life he lived.

Unfortunately his loved ones are not alone in this devastating experience.

Montana has one of the highest rates per capita of veteran suicide in the country.

According to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office, the most recent data from 2020 shows a continuing trend of a significantly higher suicide rate among Montana’s veterans compared to the national veteran suicide rate, the state of Montana’s suicide rate and that of the general population.

A deeper look at the data shows troubling trends.

In 2020, the suicide rate was 34.2 per 100,000 among white veterans across the country, and 29.8 per 100,000 among American Indians or Alaska native veterans.

And the trend seems to be impacting younger people more than ever.

The veterans affairs data shows from 2001 to 2020, the unadjusted suicide rate among veterans between the ages of 18 and 34 increased by 95%.

During a veteran's day celebration in Lockwood Friday, we asked Senator Jon Tester about the obstacles Montanans face when struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"I think we've got two challenges, actually three challenges in Montana,” Tester said. “Number one: we're a rural state, isolation is much easier to happen here. Isolation is bad news if you've got mental health conditions. Number two: we don't have enough health care providers. And so, whether it's physiatrists, phycologists, psychiatric nurses, nurses in general, social workers. We need more folks that can help folks when they get into a situation where they might be contemplating suicide. And the last thing is: stigma. Stigma, stigma, stigma around mental health."

There are several resources available for veterans in crisis.

The national suicide hotline was launched earlier this year, you just have to dial 988, and veterans can then press 1 to get connected to a qualified responder who will listen and help.

Veterans can also text 838255 to talk to someone, or they can visit the Veterans Crisis Line website here and chat online with someone who can understand.

Calls and chats are confidential, and they can choose exactly how much they want to share.

Once the conversation ends, the agency works to stay connected and provide resources to help those in crisis.

These types of conversations can be uncomfortable at first.

They can be humbling.

But they are important conversations to have because in the end... they can save a life.

“These folks serve this country, often times their service changes them in a way that if they don't get help it ends up with the worst-case scenario,” Tester said. “And my heart goes out to any family that looses a family to suicide because there are so many unanswered questions that revolve around that."

To anyone who has lost a veteran or any family member to suicide all of us at NonStop Local extend our deepest condolences.