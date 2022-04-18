EPA to start gathering outdoor air samples in Billings parks

The following is a press release from the City of Billings:

BILLINGS – As part of its Billings PCE Superfund site monitoring, the Environmental Protection Agency will begin collecting outdoor air samples this week.

The sampling will be conducted using metal canisters in six city parks, including Mountview Cemetery, Optimist Park, South Park, Community Park, Pioneer Park, and North Park.

The canisters will be in place for 24 hours and will have signage posted nearby to explain why they are there. Residents who spot these canisters should not call emergency services.

While in Billings, the EPA will also continue vapor intrusion sampling that started in March. The EPA, its contractor, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will collect indoor air samples from about 50 homes and businesses from April 19 to 29.

In early May the EPA will provide an update of activities planned for the rest of that month.

To learn more about the Billings PCE Superfund Site, click here.