Environmental impacts and accountability for oil spills and train derailments

BILLINGS, Mont. -- When news of the train derailment in Stillwater County broke, Alexis Bonogofsky jumped into action to make sure the companies involved were working towards clean-up solutions that were in the best interest of the local community and environment as a whole – and not just their bottom lines.

Alexis said she spent many years cleaning up after the oil spill and she doesn't want anyone else to go through the same situation.

Recently, she attended a public meeting in Columbus to get more information about the train derailment. She said when she heard officials describe the liquid asphalt as a nuisance and an irritant, she was shocked when she realized they were using similar language to describe the impacts of the oil spill from 2011.

"That sort of raised my concern and I decided that I wanted to see for myself what the spill actually looked like." Alexis said.

Bonogofsky has visited multiple locations along the river –where she said she found asphalt on the island banks, back channels, and even saw a bird caught in some of it.

As the cleanup of the derailment site continues, she said her three main areas of concern are the Yellowstone River cleanup process, transparency and accountability, and future prevention.

"After the 2011 spill, I thought that we might learn some lessons about protecting our waterways, especially a waterway like Yellowstone River because it is so special. In 2015 we had another oil spill from a pipeline under the river and numerous incidents after that including the trail derailment. When I look at these situations I think, are we learning how to protect our river, are we learning how to fortify our infrastructure so that this doesn't happen again, and when it seems like to me is that we are not."