BILLINGS, MT- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and the Montana State Parks Foundation will be hosting an event on August 11th at Lake Elmo State Park to celebrate and introduce their new enhanced accessibility all-terrain wheelchair.

The Action Trackchair was designed so people of all levels of ability are able to enjoy and explore the state park.

How to reserve the Action Trackchair:

Call the Lake Elmo State Park manager at 406-422-2277 or the Region 5 front office at 406-247-2940 for a reservation.

Who can reserve the Action Trackchair?

Anyone with a disability that limits them from using the primary Lake Elmo trail system. Proof of disability documentation is required. Users need to be accompanied by a non-disabled person when using the chair.

Where can someone use the Action Trackchair?

Currently, the Action Trackchair can only be used on the primary Lake Elmo trail system and the ADA-accessible fishing pier.

The event will take place at the Lake Elmo boat ramp pavilion from 4-6 PM with the formal program beginning at 4:30 PM, and members of the public are highly encouraged to come and celebrate the new addition to the state park.

The Action Trackchair was purchased through grant funding from the Montana State Parks Foundation, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life Grant Program, and Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program.

Lake Elmo’s Action Trackchair is the second of its kind available at a Montana state park. Lone Pine State Park near Kalispell also offers a reservable chair for the public to use free of charge.