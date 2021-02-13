Endangered species coming to Cabela's

Cabela's is getting 3 endangered fish to display in their aquarium in their store.

They worked with Miles City Fish Hatchery, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of the U.S. Department of the Interior to display 3 Pallid Sturgeon in their aquarium.

As you may know, the Pallid Sturgeon was added to the endangered species list in 1990.

This rare fish is currently being quarantined in their holding tank to help them transition to a new their new home.

They plan on introducing them to the public on March 10th.