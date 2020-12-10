EMS workers employ new safety device for pediatric patients

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Thanks to a donation from the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, EMS workers in Yellowstone County, Big Horn County, Carbon County, and Stillwater County will employ a new child restraint device to ensure even the smallest of patients are buckled up in the event of an emergency.

"When it was brought to our attention the ambulances around the state needed these tools and equipment to transport pediatric patients in a safer manner. We really felt that this was a call to action," said Nichole Mehling, Senior Director of Legacy Giving at the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation.

The donation from the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation will help equip ambulances with these new precautionary devices.

"The high majority of our patients are adults. Therefore, a high majority of our equipment is sized for adults," said Kyle Starr, a firefighter paramedic at Columbus Fire Rescue. "So when we do have the pediatric patient it can be problematic to secure them properly because motor vehicle collisions are probably one of the highest risk that we have out there and the last thing we want to do is get a patient hurt who is being helped by us."

According to St. Vincent Healthcare, 10% of patients transported by ambulance are children.

"We don't get pediatric patients a lot, but when we do, we want it to go absolutely perfect," said Starr.

Starr says once everyone in the department is trained with the device, a patient can be strapped in in about a minute.

Each child restraint comes in four sizes: XS, S, M, and L.

"As a parent I can absolutely understand the anxiety that one might feel when you hand over your child to emergency responders, and I would say just rest assured, we have the equipment to do it safely now," he said.