LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A warning is being shared after an emergency vehicle was hit by another car Thursday afternoon.

Danielle Babcox, who works with the Park County Rural Fire District 1, says a Park County Rural Emergency Vehicle was on scene of an accident before being hit by a pickup that lost control on some ice on the road.

Nobody was injured in the accident, but people are being warned to slow down, as there were several accidents in the same area, according to Babcox.

“We share this information to beg for your attention when it comes to winter driving and moving over for emergency vehicles. Our priorities at Park Co Rural Fire are life safety, incident stabilization, and property conservation. We respond to the interstate to accomplish those above tasks and insure the safety of the public and other first responders,” Babcox said.