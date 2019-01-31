Traffic delays are expected west of Cody beginning Monday during a week-long emergency rock scaling project near the U.S. 14/16/20 tunnels.

The $32,000 project is located just east of the tunnels on U.S. 14/16/20. Rock scaling is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.

"Rock scaling is scheduled to start each day at 8:30 a.m.. It will end by 4:30 p.m.," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin. "Travelers should expect 20-minute delays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Two pilot vehicles will be used, and traffic will be cleared every 20 minutes."

Lamb said the contractor, Rock Solid Solutions, LLC, of Parachute, Colo., is responsible for rock scaling, and WYDOT maintenance workers will perform traffic control and will load and remove rock from the roadway during the project.

Lamb said the contractor, Rock Solid Solutions, LLC, worked on the rockfall project west of the tunnels. "They are very familiar with the area," Lamb said. "This emergency rockfall project has no connection to rockfall mitigation work completed last fall west of the tunnels."

WYDOT responded to the rock slide east of the U.S. 14/16/20 tunnels on Dec. 27. WYDOT maintenance workers removed the rockfall the same day, including a large rock, from the roadway. An early January inspection by WYDOT geologists revealed the need for emergency rock scaling in the area. Following the inspection, and in preparation for the emergency rock scaling project, WYDOT maintenance workers removed damaged guardrail from the rockfall area and replaced the guardrail with concrete barrier.

"Once complete, a guardrail contractor will replace the guardrail damaged in the original rock slide," Lamb said.