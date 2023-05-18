Billings, MT- No one hopes for an emergency and yet they happen anyway.

But the City of Billings participated in a full-scale emergency exercise, to make sure they are ready, even in the worst-case scenario.

The exercise hoped to simulate a real-life emergency. Including a grounded and smoking plane.

Based on a real event that happened in 1983, when a Boeing 737 was diverted due to fire spreading in the cabin.

Volunteers played injured victims who required medical assistance and transportation to nearby hospitals.

And while the event may be a spectacle, its potential impact is serious.

Sharon Jung, a 2nd year volunteer victim shared what inspired her to come back to volunteer again.

Jung said that she thinks, "it's really great for the community to prepare for disasters so we are not just at a loss for what to do. Practice makes perfect, right."

She went on to say, "also, its super fun and it's great to get to interact with other people and it's also good to know the community is a little more prepared. It seems a little silly at first but then it really does help when a real situation happens."

And while the exercise caused commotion in the community and puts a pause on production, it is vital to future successes in emergency scenarios, according to Trauma Medical Director for St. Vincent's Healthcare, Dr. Barry McKenzie.

Dr. McKenzie said that it is "tough on the staff tough on the medical staff, tough on the patients and families seeing the chaos and already having a stressful day at the hospital. But it's really important for our hospital to be prepared for what could be our community's worst day. We really feel like it's not if it's when it's going to happen and we have had close calls and so we really feel like we need to be ready for the community and its worth the four or five extra hours that ass extra stress and add extra strain on the hospital to be a little more prepared for that."

The emergency exercise is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration that every airport that has passenger service must complete every three years.

But the training extends past the airport and prepares first responders and hospitals for any potential emergency that may occur.

Paul Totten, an operations supervisor for the Logan International Airport reminds us that we have to "remember that even though this is at the airport simulating an airport accident, any emergency int he city that consumes resources that involves a lot of people is going to be very very hard to manage. So, the more we are able to do this exercise to practice these types of major events the less likely it's going to impact the city for a long period of time."

Next year the F.A.A. Requires a discussion exercise, where involved parties will reflect on this year's drill and ways to improve the exercise and their response.

Next year the same organizations involved in this year's drill will meet again to discuss a potential scenario and how their respected organization would respond in the scenario.

All to prepare them for their next emergency exercise in three years' time.