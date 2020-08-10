Emergency coordinator gives wildfire prevention tips

PARK CITY- Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services has some important wildfire prevention reminders following a wildfire that burned 2200 acres.

The Falling Star Wildfire north of Park City was 100% contained on August 4 after burning 2200 acres of mostly private land. Fifty homes had to be temporarily evacuated. Stillwater County DES said one night, 140 people on the ground were fighting the fire, plus people in the air. Stillwater County DES said the fire was accidental and human-caused. Although they didn't release the exact cause, they have these important reminders.

Don't drive or park your vehicle on tall, dry grass. Don't let your tow chains drag and keep your tires properly inflated.

Also, don't leave a campfire unattended and be sure it is cold before you leave it. Don't put dangerous things in a campfire, like glass or aluminum cans.

Carol Arkell, Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Stillwater County said, "So, we did have a fire on the way to Billings that was a blown tire. The metal from the wheel can spark on the asphalt. The hot asphalt will shoot off sparks and a fire can start that way. If you drive to Columbus, right there at the rest area on the south side, you will see a burned side of the hill. That was from a blown tire."

Arkell said Montana is also seeing fires from exploding targets. She said in the past month, five counties in Montana have experienced fires from exploding targets.