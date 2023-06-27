BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has implemented an emergency closure on portions of the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Columbus following a partial bridge collapse and train derailment on June 24, 2023.

The Yellowstone River is closed to all public access 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream of the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge in Stillwater County until further notice.

Debris from the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge partial collapse and train derailment into the Yellowstone River has rendered this stretch of river unsafe for boating, floating and shoreline use.

Clean-up and reconstruction in the area will also create hazardous conditions for the public.

Signs informing the public of the closure will be posted at access points.

The closure of this portion of the Yellowstone River will remain in effect until FWP determines the river is safe for passage and human use.

River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies, including FWP.

For the full notice of adoption of the emergency rule, visit FWP.

Fishing access that is open according to FWP: