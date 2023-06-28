HARDIN, MT- Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced the emergency closure and replacement of the two existing 144-inch culverts beneath Secondary Highway 384 (S 384); commonly known as Sarpy Creek Rd approximately seven miles east of Hardin at Little Dry Creek.

Large holes have opened up around the culverts, which was a result of recent heavy rains and flooding.

The road is currently unsafe for traffic to cross and will remain closed until emergency repairs can be completed.

Repair work includes the complete replacement of the existing culverts, and MDT is mobilizing a contractor to begin work on July 5th.

MDT is working on expediting this project and encourages travelers to plan ahead and adjust their travel plans and times as needed for the duration of the project.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer David Mork at 406-657-0246, or Project Design Engineer Ted Thronson at 406-657-0210 with questions or

comments about the project.

You can visit MDT’s website for the very latest information on the construction, and other road conditions around Montana.