Emergency Alert System may lead to no more sirens in Yellowstone County

Do you have the CodeRED App on your mobile device?

Yellowstone County, Billings, and neighboring communities adopted the program earlier this year as a means of keeping the public at large informed during an emergency.

People who sign up can choose how they are notified, whether by text or by a call to mobile or landline phone.

The app is designed to reach more people more quickly than traditional emergency notification systems. So as the app takes off, that has some people wondering if those traditional notification systems have a future.

There are fifteen emergency sirens throughout Yellowstone County near parks, schools, and fire stations. But soon, these sirens may sound off for the last time.

Since the 1950s, we've gotten used to hearing those sirens either during testing, or for serious situations like the Father's Day tornado.

Now, Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman and K.C. Williams for the Department of Emergency Services is saying when the sirens are tested at 6 PM on April 17th, it may be the last time you ever hear them.

"The sirens are becoming dysfunctional they aren't operating well we cant get parts to repair them so we were looking at another way to communicate with people because the current system isn't going to be functional for very much longer," said District No. 2 Yellowstone County Commissioner, Denis Pitman.

City and County leaders are urging the public to get registered with the CodeRED mobile alert system so important information about emergencies can be conveyed straight to your phone or other device.

And despite the confusion, those leaders say you do not have to have the app or a smart phone, to use the alert system.

"CodeRED is available to people without smartphones you don't need a smartphone to use CodeRED, you need to go on a system and register how you want to be contacted on your land line or on your flip phone cell phone or a smart phone," said Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

So why get rid of the sirens as well? County Commissioner Pitman says the old sirens cannot be repaired any longer and just aren't effective anymore.

They also can barely be heard throughout the county.

"My understanding is only about five percent of people will hear those sirens when they actually sound and the problem is nobody knows what they mean," said Mayor Cole.

Pitman said CodeRED will be an improvement from the sirens, and provide more information to the public.

"Now we can reach more people with a specific issue so we're not going to just send sirens going off with no explanation going on we can specifically tailor a message to what's going on," said Pitman.

K.C. Williams with DES said he doesn't know exactly how many people have signed up for CodeRED, but said it is in the thousands.

According to County Commissioner John Ostlund, the decision hasn't been finalized just yet. The Commissioners will meet next Monday at 2 PM to make a formal decision on the matter.

You can register for CodeRED at http://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/des/