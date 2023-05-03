WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Air Idaho Rescue is now providing emergency care from West Yellowstone.

An AS350 A-Star helicopter will help answer calls for those needing help in Yellowstone National Park, Hebgen Basin and surrounding areas.

“This helicopter is a vital resource for the park and its visitors,” said Mike Jenkins, area manager with Air Methods. “Parts of the park are remote and hard to access, requiring the agility of a medical helicopter. Ensuring visitors get the emergency care they need when every second counts is critical.”

A release from Air Methods says a team of industry-leading trauma clinicians, along with the equipment and medications needed to save lives in emergency situations will be ready to help.

“Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District is happy to have Air Idaho return to our community,” said Carrie Egging, assistant fire chief with Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District. “Air Idaho is a valuable asset not only to Yellowstone National Park, but also the residents of West Yellowstone since we are located a considerable distance away from surrounding hospitals. The time saved by air transport of our critical patients truly does positively impact their outcomes.”

Air Methods says they are in-network with most major health insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and many others. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability.