Elk Lodge in Billings files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

BILLINGS, Mont. - According to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Montana, the Billings Lodge #394 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of United States of America has filed a case under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code and an order for relief has been entered on June 4th. If the bankruptcy is approved, many local contributors would be out thousands of dollars.

Chapter 11 allows debtors to reorganize or liquidate according to a plan approved by the court. US Bankruptcy Court documents say a confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan may result in a discharge of debts, which means that creditors may never try to collect the debt from the debtor except as provided in the plan.

The documents do not list the actual amount of debt, but we have spoken with one of the creditors to Elk Lodge who has asked to remain anonymous and they tell us it could be about 2.4 million dollars plus interest.

According to the filed documents the largest claim from a creditor is 535 thousand dollars followed by 150 thousand dollars, 70 thousand dollars and 50 thousand dollars. The list of the 20 largest claims from creditors continues with the lowest being 10 thousand dollars.

Documents state the Elk Lodge has between 100 to 199 creditors. A telephonic meeting of creditors is scheduled for July 15, 2020 at 2pm.