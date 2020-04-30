BILLINGS, Mont. - Over the last month, we've been promoting the St. Jude dream home giveaway.

We are highlighting another child who is here with his family thanks in a large part to the care he received from the doctors and nurses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Just gonna tell you straight to the point, Eli has acute lymphoblastic leukemia," mother Mandi Zachary tells KULR-8.

It was diagnosis no mother ever wants to hear from their child's doctor.

ALL is an advanced form of cancer that quickly overcame 4 year old Eli Zachary's blood and bone marrow.

"We didn't know [what] all that entailed until a few weeks later he was actually at the clinic at St Jude in Memphis and they said he only has 3 weeks to live whenever we found out," says Mandi.

Remaining optimistic, the road to recovery was underway.

Mandi credits St. Jude's accommodations as the Zachary family navigated through unfamiliar times.

"Sadly they do this more than what I'd like them to, but they're very good at what they do for sure. They've made it very comfortable for us, as comfortable as it could be. Every question we could have possibly had, had an answer right then and there because they had done it so many different times," says Mandi.

Through the positivity and support along the way, Eli fought through his battle with help from St Jude.

"It definitely made it a lot easier," says Eli.

"I just remember being allowed anything we wanted which was really gracious," says Mandi

Eli was 4 at the time. He's now 14 and enjoying the little things.

Or in some cases, the big things, like the mountains of the Sioux Charley Trail.

If you are touched by Eli's story and would like to help support the mission of St. Jude to help other children just like him, you can do so by securing a raffle ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The home will be given away in June, but you only qualify for the drawing if you are holding one of the 6800 raffle tickets available.

As a bonus to those who secure a ticket by Friday (5/1), you will be entered into an additional drawing for a $10,000 Visa gift card from Stockman Bank.

As of today(4/30), the odds of winning that prize is 1 in 2000.

We have all the details you need here on our website: https://www.kulr8.com/st_jude_dream_home/