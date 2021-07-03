Eleven suspects arrested after standoff with police in Boston

The standoff between a group of heavily armed men and state police in Massachusetts is over.

Police say all eleven suspects have been taken into custody.

It all started around two this morning... When a trooper stopped to help people in two cars pulled over on interstate 95 north of Boston.

Turns out all the men in the cars were dressed in military-style gear with rifles and pistols.

The men refused to put down their weapons.

Police say the men claimed to be from a group that -quote- "does not recognize our laws."

Some men ran into the woods nearby.

During the standoff... That section of interstate 95 north of Boston was closed and people living in nearby Wakefield and reading were told to shelter in place.

After some eight hours of negotiations... The men were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say they have "not" yet decided what charges to file against the suspects... But they are expected to be in court on Tuesday.