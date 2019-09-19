An emotional day for keepers of a 3-year-old elephant who will be taken to a new home.

In 2016 "Fa Jam" became caught in a trap and lost part of her front left foot.

She was rescued, given special medical attention and raised with lots of care.

Recently she was fitted with a prosthetic foot and was pronounced well enough to move to a special preserve for injured elephants.

Her chief caretaker said Fa Jam is going to a better place, but he's still sad she's leaving.

Before Fa Jam left, she received special blessings and her fellow elephants lined up to say goodbye.

Her new home, the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, is about a 16 hour drive away in Northern Thailand.