Elementary students share their Vision of Billings

Billings Public Schools has a program called Quest where 190 elementary school students have participated in a photography program to explore and capture their vision of Billings.

The students took ipads to various places around Billings to take photos. Then, they had a chance to edit their photos using software. Finally, they wrote a poem about their photograph.

So, what does Billings look like through the lens of an elementary school student?

Adelaide said, "My picture is named "Beautiful Sights." And, what I meant to get was the city and the factory. And, I like how the sidewalk leads into it. And, I also like the sun rays."

Maclain said, "So, my picture is titled "One Way" and I really had a strong emotional connection when I looked at it. Like, when I saw it, I instantly knew 'one way' could mean metaphorically, you know, one way through life, which is kind of what my poem is about."

Sadie read her poem to me, "Morning frost. A feathery leaf observing a wintry breeze. Feeling comfy now, people passing without care. The beauty is taken in."

Spencer Anderson, a fourth grade Quest teacher, said, "I mean, as you go around, it's really hard to believe that these were all taken in Billings. And, they were taken by third, fourth and fifth graders."

The students will present their Vision of Billings this evening at 6pm at the Rimrock Mall. There will be a silent auction of the photographs to raise money for the Billings Public Schools Quest program. Only cash or check will be accepted to bid on the photographs.