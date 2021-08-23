BILLINGS, Mont. - A parent at Boulder Elementary School shared a video of his children being denied entry in the school building over refusal to wear face masks Monday.

In the video, Boulder Elementary Principal Mark Venner, told parent Abraham Engholm all staff and students are required to wear masks in order to enter the school building due to the mask mandate that was put into place at Billings Public Schools on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Engholm cited HB-501 saying it allows them entry into the building without a mask; however, HB-501 does not apply in this case. The bill only states, failure to wear a face covering or carry proof of vaccination may not be considered in the crime of criminal trespass.

Engholm claimed his children are being denied a service of public education. Venner said they are denied access into the school if they are not wearing a mask and that the school offers masks for staff and students to wear. In addition, he mentions the option for students to participate in remote learning if they decide to not wear a mask or for a safety reason.

"So, we're segregating people who don't wear masks in Boulder Elementary?" Engholm asked.

"I don't know about the segregation, I just know that's an offer," Venner said.

The video ended with Venner letting Engholm know that he is available to answer any questions, but in order to enter the building, masks are required.