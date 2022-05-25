BILLINGS, Mont. - In the last 24-hours, many have been bombarded with information and images about a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Sadly, it has become all too common to see this on the news and it can be distressing.

So how do we manage to move forward? The American Psychological Association is offering some guidance

The first thing they recommend is to “Talk about it” - Ask and receive support from people around you.

Seek “Balance” - In a situation where it's easy to become overwhelmed by emotion, remind yourself of people and events that are meaningful.

“Turn it off” - That might seem odd for us to say was a news provider but sometimes you need a break.

“Honor your feelings” - The American Psychology Association says it is common to have a range of emotions. Respond to yourself if you feel exhausted and need rest to re-energize, honor that and take care of yourself.