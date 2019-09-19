Electronics recycling event

You can drop off your old electronics for recycling on Saturday, September 21 at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center. The center is located at 1800 6th Avenue North in Billings. Donations for recycling will be accepted from 10am to 3pm
The event is being sponsored by Yellowstone E-Waste and First Interstate Bank. They are accepting dozens of items: alarm clocks, microwaves, keyboards and more. For a complete list of accepted and non accepted items, you can go here: http://www.yellowstoneewaste.com/accept.html