RED LODGE, Mont. - When made right, electric fences keep various attractions from bears, including vulnerable livestock, beehives, gardens, fruit trees and barbecue grills.

A workshop is coming up in Red Lodge to teach participants how to build effective electric fences and how these can be used on their own properties.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says livestock electric fences are typically different designs than bear-deterring electric fences and area livestock owners, landowners, ranchers and farmers are encouraged to attend.

Bears in Montana are reported to be on the move east, and those in the area that have observed bears on their property are especially encouraged to attend.

Those attending the workshop will have the opportunity to win a set of fence-building equipment.

The workshop is free and will be hosted by FWP in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in Red Lodge at the Roosevelt Center, located at 519 S. Broadway Ave., from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Aug. 19.

If you can’t make the workshop, but are interested in electric fencing as bear deterrents, contact Daniel McHugh at 406-850-1131 or check out FWP’s electric fencing guide.