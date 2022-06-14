Electric crews restore power in Red Lodge amid severe flood

RED LODGE, Mont. - Electric crews have restored power in Red Lodge Tuesday as severe flooding continues to impact the community.

Northwestern Energy began repairing power outages on East Eighth Street alongside Rock Creek at 11:30 p.m. Monday, and Beartooth Electric was able to restore the power by 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kevin Owens with Beartooth Electric told us.

Owens said people in Luther and East Rosebud were still without power most of Tuesday, but he said he's confident power will be back on by tonight in those areas.

However, the power restoration is a temporary solution. Crews put up a new power pole in that area and have been working along unstable banks to restore power.

Owens is asking people continue to be conservative with the power they use.