BILLINGS- Police say that on Wednesday, an elderly man was killed in a house fire at the Casa Village subdivision on the Westend of Billings.

KULR-8's Riley Nagel was on scene and spoke with officers.

Neighbors reportedly rushed in to try and save the man but were unable to.

Billings Fire was on scene and able to get the fire, which was in the back end of the trailer, put out quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.