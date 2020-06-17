Elder Grove Superintendent honored with "Superintendent of the Year" award

KULR- Needless to say, this school year concludes in a way, unlike any we've ever seen.

On Wednesday, one local school, honoring their superintendent in a way they feel is much deserved.

Nathan Schmitz is awarded the "Superintendent of the Year" award for the state of Montana.

A presentation honoring Schmitz achievements over the year takes and also highlights how the school handled the pandemic.

Fellow faculty members attended the presentation ceremony, while applauding him and those speaking about what he has done for the schools.

Another highlight from the presentation, community togetherness, especially throughout the pandemic.

"The community is what has allowed Nathan to grow for the future and make sure we're growing in that sense that we can stay ahead of the game and make sure we're always on track for what we need for our students and our staff," says Carol Phillips, District Technology Director of Elder Grove School District Number 8.

"To be able to come back on the backside of this and have such an amazing recognition and be able to have the positive opportunity with my staff and my family is truly beyond words for me its a special special day," says Nathan Schmitz, Superintendent of Elder Grove Schools.

Phillips went on to describe the honor of earning the "Superintendent of the Year" award and how it spans throughout the entire state of Montana.

She explains the Montana educational technologists association puts on the program and felt Mr. Schmitz was the perfect fit.