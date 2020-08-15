BILLINGS, Mont. - Elder Grove has raised almost $190,000 in only a few short months to build an all-inclusive playground for their elementary school.

Proud parents, teachers and students gathered at the school for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Principal of the elementary, Jesse Moore, says they were overdue for new equipment, but did not expect the project to take off so quickly.

Hundreds of community members and local business owners donated to the playground that can be used by all local families even outside of school hours.

Moore says they are upgrading many things like getting rid of wood chips and bringing in new equipment that will be all-inclusive for all students.

"So with this new playground, it's going to be ADA compliant, meaning that it can be used by all of our students including those with disabilities, the surface is going to be a AstroTurf, so it's going to have two and a half inches of foam on the top and it's going to allow all of our students to be able to use the playground," said Moore.

Moore says construction will begin shortly and they plan to open the playground by August 29th.

The school is still raising funds to reach their goal of $207,000.