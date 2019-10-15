Elder Grove Middle School set to be finished July 2020

Middle school students in Elder Grove are a little crowded this year, but big changes are coming. The new Elder Grove Middle School is set to be finished July of 2020, with 225 sixth through eighth grade students starting there next fall.

Principal of Elder Grove Middle School Mike Rice said, "Teachers are just excited to be a part of this. Rarely in your career in education do you get to be part of a new build, so that's pretty exciting for us."

The new school will be about 56,000 square feet. The school is being built with capacity for 325 students, with plans to expand to eventually to accommodate 510 students.

The new building will offer students a lot more than just additional space. It will have a dedicated art room, a first for Elder Grove. It will also have a three-tiered lab area.

Rice said, "We're going to have a design lab, kind of a clean lab. And, then, you've got a flex lab. And, then a third lab where you can take things that we traditionally call 'woodshop tech ed' and kind of combine them with design. Some of the equipment we are going to get in here is exciting and something we haven't had before."

Elder Grove Superintendent Nathan Schmitz said there will be a feature called the "Learning Stairs."

He said, "This is going to be an amazing, flexible learning staircase for us here at the new middle school. The idea is that students can come out here and use this staircase as a means to run their classrooms. We'll have an active display panel mounted on this wall that teachers can connect to and give their presentation and hold their classes out here in this flexible space."

Schmitz said the new middle school will allow the elementary school to stretch out as well. The elementary is also pretty tight on space right now. He says the current middle school will become the forth and fifth grade wing of the elementary school next year.